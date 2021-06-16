http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/uqNIbdKmL4s/558830-italian-authorities-discover-suspected-car-bomb-outside-of-euro

Italian authorities discovered a suspected car bomb outside a Euro 2020 match in Rome on Wednesday.

A person saw a suspicious package inside a car and notified authorities, Corriere dello Sport reported.

It seemed to be a homemade bomb that had gunpowder and bolts connected to electric wires, police said, Il Messaggero reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responders defused the device, which was in an area crowded with fans going to the Euro 2020 soccer game between Italy and Switzerland.

The investigation is ongoing and it is not clear if the device was left there due to the game.

The owner of the car was Marco Andrea Doria, president of a group for the redevelopment of parks and historic villas in Rome.

The game continued as normal with Italy beating Switzerland 2-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

