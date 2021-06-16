https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/jeffrey-toobin-strikes-again-this-time-at-brian-stelters-book-party-as-a-guest-of-a-guest/

Disgraced CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was spotted last night at Brian Stelter’s book party in New York City where he told Politico Playbook that his Zoom masturbation scandal is “in the past” and “people have moved on”:

BACK ON THE SCENE: @JeffreyToobin ..was out mixing and mingling.. at a party in Manhattan to celebrate the (@CNN‘s) @brianstelter book.

“It’s in the past, people have moved on,”. Toobin was locked deep in conversation with the @nytimes @benyt

via @politico @playbookdc — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 16, 2021

He also told the NYT’s Ben Smith at the party that he “absolutely” “wished he’d a union at the New Yorker”:

I asked Jeffrey Toobin if he wished he’d had a union at the New Yorker. “Absolutely.” — Ben Smith (@benyt) June 15, 2021

LOL:

Quiet part out loud https://t.co/LUxwtD2Lzd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2021

Does he think a union would’ve protected him from getting fired over pleasuring himself on a Zoom call?

The Masturbators Guild of America. https://t.co/7AwAFpKZQr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2021

Thanks for the reminder, Jeffery:

A perfect reminder that unions often exist to shield employees from the consequences of flagrant misconduct. https://t.co/tEVbbnBO3v — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) June 15, 2021

You know, we don’t think everyone has just moved on, however. From the LA Times’ Matt Pearce:

Toobin deserved representation — everybody does — but also if you’re a union worker and jerk off in front of coworkers, management can still absolutely shitcan your ass under just cause. https://t.co/W6ZCOSvViV — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 16, 2021

Well, CNN didn’t have an issue hiring him back:

Not to be an unfunny nerd but even if the NYer union had a beautiful and robust just cause section of its contract, employers can and do still terminate union members. And I’m no expert but I’m guessing masturbating in a meeting would count as just cause https://t.co/fcQ8bwYNCn — Olivia Messer 🌊 (@OliviaMesser) June 15, 2021

Yep:

Make an argument against unions without meaning to make an argument against unions. Jeffrey will go first. https://t.co/3dXyAOp5y5 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 15, 2021

What’s also funny is that Politico reported that Toobin was at the party as a “guest of a guest,” which seems like a really nice way to say he crashed the event:

BACK ON THE SCENE: JEFFREY TOOBIN isn’t just on CNN’s airwaves again — he was out mixing and mingling with his colleagues Tuesday night. He showed up as a guest of a guest at a party in Manhattan to celebrate the paperback release of CNN’s BRIAN STELTER’S book “Hoax” ($18). Toobin told Playbook he was grateful to be back at the network after he was fired from The New Yorker for exposing himself on a Zoom call. “It’s in the past, people have moved on,” he said, appearing nonplussed. Toobin was locked deep in conversation with the NYT’s BEN SMITH, who just penned a piece titled “Why the New Yorker’s Stars Didn’t Join Its Union.” Toobin told Smith he “absolutely” supports a union at his old employer. In a toast, Stelter doubled down on the premise of his book, saying, “We now know the ending to Fox and Trump, it’s definitely not a hoax.” Spotted at the event: Oliver Darcy, Andrew Morse, Molly Jong-Fast, Kate Bolduan, John Avlon, Margaret Hoover, Jamie Stelter, Ana Cabrera, Poppy Harlow, Christine Romans, Donie O’Sullivan, Max Tani, Christa Robinson, Rebecca Jarvis and Pat Kiernan.

And in other New York City news:

Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square https://t.co/BQNRcSS37Q pic.twitter.com/fGZJqAiRf0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2021

“The Toobin effect”?

The Toobin effect https://t.co/TQnet9gejo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2021

Look what you’ve done, CNN!

***

