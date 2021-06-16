https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fake-news-alert/

Posted by Kane on June 16, 2021 4:14 pm

Biden just repeated the lie that Capitol rioters ‘killed a police officer’ referring to Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes the day after January 6, per medical examiner.

