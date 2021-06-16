https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fake-news-alert/
President Biden says the “criminals” on Jan. 6 killed a police officer
Medical examiners determined Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causeshttps://t.co/os0fRXFpMO pic.twitter.com/C0Ml5NrooE
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2021
Biden just repeated the lie that Capitol rioters ‘killed a police officer’ referring to Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes the day after January 6, per medical examiner.
