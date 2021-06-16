https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/just-kidding-cnns-jeff-zeleny-really-takes-biden-to-task-for-being-combative-with-his-colleague-kaitlan-collins/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden snapped at CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins earlier today in Geneva, Switzerland. She’d asked a question about Putin, and he lost it, telling her, “What the hell— what do you do all the time?” and adding, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

Biden later “apologized” for being a “wise guy,” and the press has forgiven him, accepting his compliment that “you’re the brightest people in the country” — something President Trump never said, they noted.

Caleb Howe flipped on CNN to see how Collins’ colleagues would react to her being publicly berated by the president, and anchor Wolf Blitzer teed up the question for national security correspondent Jeff Zeleny, who immediately changed the subject, reporting instead on how “striking” Biden’s confidence was and praising his tone.

Gross, but well said.

If Oliver Darcy or Brian Stelter were there, they certainly would have defended their colleague from such an attack on the press.

