https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/just-kidding-cnns-jeff-zeleny-really-takes-biden-to-task-for-being-combative-with-his-colleague-kaitlan-collins/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden snapped at CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins earlier today in Geneva, Switzerland. She’d asked a question about Putin, and he lost it, telling her, “What the hell— what do you do all the time?” and adding, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

Biden just yelled at CNN’s @kaitlancollins: “What the hell— what do you do all day?… If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.” pic.twitter.com/XNF4LMKYzr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

Biden later “apologized” for being a “wise guy,” and the press has forgiven him, accepting his compliment that “you’re the brightest people in the country” — something President Trump never said, they noted.

Caleb Howe flipped on CNN to see how Collins’ colleagues would react to her being publicly berated by the president, and anchor Wolf Blitzer teed up the question for national security correspondent Jeff Zeleny, who immediately changed the subject, reporting instead on how “striking” Biden’s confidence was and praising his tone.

Right after end of presser and before the nonpology, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, who Wolf notes was listening “closely,” talks about Biden answering questions and really takes him to task for being combative with Kaitlan Collins. lol j/k pic.twitter.com/zIqUmfmMk7 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 16, 2021

Must have missed that part. — jim heaton (@toff2day) June 16, 2021

I watched the entire video b4 I saw the jk….. — Dan Williams (@DanWilliam_s) June 16, 2021

Damnit! You fooled me and I listened to the entire thing. Now my ears are bleeding. — Cynical Mike (@CynicalMike) June 16, 2021

LOL! You got me there for a second! Jeff is such a joke! — Clary 🇺🇸❤️🌹 (@vetter_clary) June 16, 2021

Really Zeleny??? Bend over and purse your lips!! Your analysis makes me want to hurl!! Good Lord pic.twitter.com/aJpSVD2BcB — Bart (@bamabartley) June 16, 2021

What a word salad. 2 minutes of nothing — KCW (@kwallcan) June 16, 2021

Lots of ball washing. — DiggityDawg (@Diggity39476205) June 16, 2021

He couldn’t have kissed biden’s ass any better if he had another set of lips. — Keith Hughes (@kbh71) June 16, 2021

Boot licking at its finest — Brian Helmken (@pitalumni) June 16, 2021

Watching @jeffzeleny using lotion to stroke gravitas into @POTUS @JoeBiden‘s meeting with Putin is more pornographic than watching @JeffreyToobin‘s ZOOM himself. — Single Malt Scotch (@Singlemalt_18) June 16, 2021

Gross, but well said.

Absolutely lies. My God. Confident? Really?? — Jonathan W Gibson (@johnnyWrabbit1) June 16, 2021

Biden is confident?? Wow, I didn’t see what he saw. — PNW Sunrise (@NWubben) June 16, 2021

State TV in Russia doesn’t suck up to Putin as much as CNN does to Biden. It’s truly unbelievable. — Victor Davis Hanson is my spirit animal (@qbromley2112) June 16, 2021

Please get off your knees Jeff….you continue to embarrass yourself. We can all see the weak leader and world stage loser that Joey really is. Nothing you say changes what we all see! — John Schultz (@JohnDSchultz1) June 16, 2021

That just made me throw up a bit… — Marc Beauregard ⚔ (@marc_beauregard) June 16, 2021

If Oliver Darcy or Brian Stelter were there, they certainly would have defended their colleague from such an attack on the press.

Related:

All is well: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins accepts Joe Biden’s apology for very unfairly — and very publicly — berating her https://t.co/iAFzssyGt5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

