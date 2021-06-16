https://www.dailywire.com/news/kevin-hart-blasts-his-critics-the-hate-slander-fuels-me-to-do-more

After denouncing cancel culture, comedian Kevin Hart blasted critics who call him unfunny.

In a tweet on Monday, the comedian said that his career speaks volumes about his talent while arguing that all the hate and slander he receives just motivates him to become better.

“The ‘He’s not funny’ slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time,” he tweeted.

“I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now,” Hart said in another tweet. “I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings.”

“I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams….The hate/slander fuels me to do more,” he added.

“You guys are what makes this business fun….because it’s not about getting to the top….it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there,” he said later. “I rarely talk s**t….but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles…. you guys fall for the banana in the tailpipe trick every damn time. Cole said it best ‘If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU’ …..Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!”

Speaking with the Sunday Times earlier this week, Kevin Hart denounced cancel culture for its lack of mercy and demand that people be forever perfect.

“If people want to pull up stuff, go back to the same tweets of old, go ahead,” he said. “There is nothing I can do. You’re looking at a younger version of myself. A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it’s growth. It’s about growth.”

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand,” he continued. “I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f***ing up. I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f***ed up or done some dumb s***.”

“People get locked up so they can be taught a lesson,” he explained. “When they get out, they are supposed to be better. But if they come out and people go, ‘I’m not giving you a job because you were in jail,’ then what the f*** did I go to jail for? That was my punishment? How do you not give those people a shot? They’re saying that all life should be over because of a mistake? Your life should end and there should be no opportunity to change? What are you talking about?”

