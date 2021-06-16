https://www.theblaze.com/news/kevin-hart-cancel-culture-haters

Comedian Kevin Hart had a fiery response on Tuesday to the critics of his rant against cancel culture.

Hart took to his Twitter account in response to some on social media who said that he was angry about cancel culture because he wasn’t funny enough.

“I got time today,” he began.

“I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time,” Hart tweeted.

“I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings,” he continued.

“I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams,” Hart explained.

“The hate/slander fuels me to do more,” he said.

“I rarely talk s***,” Hart added, “but I felt the need to today.”

He concluded with a quote mocking his detractors.

Hart had originally derided cancel culture in a long detailed rant on an interview with the Sunday Times.

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand. I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees,” said Hart.

“They’re saying that all life should be over because of a mistake?” he said elsewhere in the interview. “Your life should end and there should be no opportunity to change? What are you talking about?” he asked. “And who are you to make that decision?”

The popular comedian is starring in a movie entitled “Fatherhood” to be released on Netflix on June 18.

