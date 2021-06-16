https://djhjmedia.com/kari/lawmakers-calling-for-election-audits-in-north-carolina-where-trump-won/

A group of North Carolina Republican lawmakers from the General Assembly want the State Board of Elections (SBOE) to give them some answers about the machines used to tabulate votes. The lawmakers want the machines opened and allow their own people investigate what happened in the 2020 Presidential election.

NC Rep. Jeff McNeely (Iredell) said about the SBOE, “We are just trying to see if there are any legs to the rumors we hear about ballots and machines, we want to know if there is anything that could have been changed by the machines, we gave them a deadline to get back to us.”

McNeely is a member of the NC House Freedom Caucus and spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Friday about his concerns with the 2020 Presidential election.

“I believe the information in what we call the ‘hand to eye audits’ needs to be public, and we need to make sure those tallies match what the machines came up with, currently they are not public and they should be,” McNeely said, asserting that North Carolina is a paper ballot state already, and if there was any major fraud it would show up with the ballot harvesting.

“We know that Mark Zuckerberg gave 5-6 Million dollars to counties in North Carolina, but we don’t have an accounting on that. We are working on a bill that would make it law to evenly distribute that money to our 100 counties. But as it is now, we do not know where that money went or what it went for,” McNeely said.

When asked if he was aware of strange food trucks at polling places during early voting and on election day, McNeely said yes, he had gotten the information that trucks were present in places like the Wake County polling area, North Carolina’s largest county.

” We always have the same counties who just can’t seem to get it together for elections. We have to make our elections bulletproof. I want penalties for cheating to go up to a Class H if not higher. We want to deter cheating. The problem, we can only take so big of the bite at this apple, so this is a shot across the bow and we need to clean the house,” he said.

SECOND NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBER

Rep. Keith Kidwell (Beaufort, Craven) said in a released statement on Facebook, “We put the hard question to these guys about what is going on with the machines. We asked the SBOE to give us access to the three machines, and what kinds of modems they have. We want our own technicians to examine and they are going to get back to us,” Kidwell, an accountant, is looking for information on where votes changed.

“We want this to be public access for people to see why numbers in ballots and voter files were changed,” Kidwell said.

The left is furious. The Daily Beast reported on the story I broke in the Gateway Pundit and slammed the brave Conservatives in the North Carolina legislature.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Facebook Finally Loses

“The Republican hunt for voter-fraud evidence even in states that voted for Trump reveals how far inside the party the idea has spread that the election was stolen.

Focusing on fraud claims allows Republican officials to raise money and attention from devoted Trump supporters, according to former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye. It also helps lawmakers align themselves with Trump’s claims of widespread fraud, ingratiating themselves with the energized Trump grassroots as they try to claim more power in the party,” Will Sommer reported.

