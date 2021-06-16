https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-utopia-california-taxpayers-to-spend-100-million-to-bailout-failing-marijuana-industry/

BREAKING NOW: Illinois Governor Signs Law Legalizing ‘Recreational Marijuana’ and ‘Commercial Sale’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.19

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed into law new legislation Tuesday that will legalize the possession and consumption of recreational marijuana on January 1st, 2020.

“Supporters say it will be a game-changer for revenue in the state, while opponents say it makes the state more dangerous,” reports ABC Chicago. “Tuesday morning, the governor put pen to paper here in the Austin neighborhood, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and it’s commercial sale in the state.”

NEW: Illinois has become the latest state to legalize marijuana. The bill, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, will also “clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders.” https://t.co/bwIk70AVqF — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2019

“As the first state in the nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process, Illinois exemplifies the best of democracy: a bipartisan and deep commitment to better the lives of all of our people,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon and individual court action. I’m so proud that our state is leading with equity and justice in its approach to cannabis legalization and its regulatory framework. Because of the work of the people here today and so many more all across our state, Illinois is moving forward with empathy and hope.”

“My office is proud to have helped develop this historic legislation, which will provide conviction relief to hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents in the most extensive and equitable way possible,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “The time for justice is now, especially for communities of color who have long been disproportionately impacted by low-level cannabis convictions and the failed war on drugs. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure the broadest relief possible under this revolutionary law.”

