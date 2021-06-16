https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-utopia-california-taxpayers-to-spend-100-million-to-bailout-failing-marijuana-industry/
BREAKING NOW: Illinois Governor Signs Law Legalizing ‘Recreational Marijuana’ and ‘Commercial Sale’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.19
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed into law new legislation Tuesday that will legalize the possession and consumption of recreational marijuana on January 1st, 2020.
“Supporters say it will be a game-changer for revenue in the state, while opponents say it makes the state more dangerous,” reports ABC Chicago. “Tuesday morning, the governor put pen to paper here in the Austin neighborhood, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and it’s commercial sale in the state.”
“As the first state in the nation to fully legalize adult-use cannabis through the legislative process, Illinois exemplifies the best of democracy: a bipartisan and deep commitment to better the lives of all of our people,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do. This legislation will clear the cannabis-related records of nonviolent offenders through an efficient combination of automatic expungement, gubernatorial pardon and individual court action. I’m so proud that our state is leading with equity and justice in its approach to cannabis legalization and its regulatory framework. Because of the work of the people here today and so many more all across our state, Illinois is moving forward with empathy and hope.”
“My office is proud to have helped develop this historic legislation, which will provide conviction relief to hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents in the most extensive and equitable way possible,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “The time for justice is now, especially for communities of color who have long been disproportionately impacted by low-level cannabis convictions and the failed war on drugs. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure the broadest relief possible under this revolutionary law.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GOING GREEN? NY Gov. Cuomo Seeks to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Early 2019
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.17.18
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled his proposal Monday to legalize recreational marijuana use throughout the state; saying the move would generate billions to help the region’s aging infrastructure and massive pension plans.
“Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that he would push to legalize recreational marijuana next year, a move that could bring in more than $1.7 billion in sales annually and put New York in line with several neighboring states,” writes the New York Times.
“The fact is we have had two criminal justice systems: one for the wealthy and the well off, and one for everyone else,” said the governor. “Let’s legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all.”
Ten other states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of recreational marijuana in recent years; implementing a series of different laws over how the substance can be purchased and where it can be used.
Read the full report at the New York Times.