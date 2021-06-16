https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/libertarian-meltdown-on-zoom-call/

The Libertarian Party is undergoing a transformation of sorts at the moment. The Ron Paul wing of the party has begun to commandeer state chapters and are using the social media pages of those states to push a more aggressive, right wing libertarian message.

This has roiled the mostly pragmatic core of the administrative part of the Libertarian Party. This video shows the fallout of last night’s meeting between top officials in the Libertarian Party.