On January 5th The Gateway Pundit first reported on Hunter Biden’s relationship with a Chinese secretary for the CEO of a large Chinese company. We also reported on how she acted as a “cutout” between overseas Chinese officials and the Bidens.

We first reported on JiaQi Bao in early January where we tied not only her relationship with Hunter Biden but also the messages she sent Hunter from China. As we reported:

Following traditional honeypot tactics, JiaQi was used to sweeten Hunter’s already saccharin-laced business engagement with CEFC. She kept an eye on Hunter from her base in NYC and acted as a cutout between the overseas Chinese officials and the Bidens.

We also reported in January how China was providing information to the Bidens on how to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election.

This information was all included on Hunter Biden’s laptop that he left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Now we know that despite his sexual affair with the Chinese spy he referred to Asians using the racist term “yellow” women.

Daily Mail reported:

Hunter Biden referred to Asians as ‘yellow’ in a 2019 text conversation with his cousin. Caroline Biden, President Joe Biden’s niece, was texting Hunter discussing setting him up with her rich, model friends. In the January 2019 conversation she asked her cousin: ‘Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.’ The president’s son replied: ‘Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow.’ The slur, uncovered from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, is particularly distressing as it comes amid a surge in racist attacks against Asian-Americans. President Biden signed into law last month legislation to expedite review of Covid-19-related hate crimes, and vowed to ‘stop the hatred and the bias’ against Asians. This is the second revelation about Hunter’s use of racial slurs in text conversations from his laptop.

