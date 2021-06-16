https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558758-manchin-rebuffs-progressive-push-for-infrastructure-guarantee

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinProgressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC US, EU pledge to work together on climate amid reported dissension on coal Senate to hold hearing on DC statehood bill MORE (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he will not guarantee he’ll support a fast-track process for a sweeping infrastructure package, rejecting a key demand by progressive senators who want such a pledge in order to support a smaller bipartisan deal.

Manchin stressed he hasn’t decided whether he’ll support reconciliation, a process that will let Democrats bypass the 60-vote filibuster, for a massive infrastructure package. But rejected the notion of horse-trading his vote in advance.

“I would never ask any of my colleagues for an iron-clad commitment … and I expect the same from them,” Manchin said, asked about the push from his progressive colleagues for an iron-clad guarantee.

Pressed if he was saying he couldn’t commit to supporting reconciliation in exchange for votes on the smaller bipartisan package, Manchin added: “No, I don’t think that’s fair.”

Manchin’s position is unlikely to satisfy most of his Democratic colleagues, who are running out of patience with the months-long attempt to find a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure — first between Republicans and the White House and now amid a group of roughly 10 senators.

The bipartisan framework, that is roughly $1.2 trillion, has already sparked opposition from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersProgressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC Zombie Tax punishes farmers to fill DC coffers Progressives threaten to block bipartisan infrastructure proposal MORE (I-Vt.), who has said he will vote against it.

Other Democrats are pushing for a locked-in guarantee from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate to hold hearing on DC statehood bill Progressives threaten to block bipartisan infrastructure proposal Hundreds in West Virginia protest Manchin’s opposition to voting rights legislation MORE (D-Ariz.) that in exchange for supporting their bipartisan package, the two moderates would provide the votes to unlock reconciliation and ultimately pass a second, larger infrastructure package, expected to be in the range of multi-trillions, with only Democratic votes.

“I would support something like this bipartisan plan only, and I stress only, if we had an iron-clad commitment to do another package … and guarantee 50 Democratic votes,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

To pass the bulk of Biden’s infrastructure plan through reconciliation, Democrats will need the full support of their 50 member caucus as well as Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisDemocrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach Harris calls for pathway to citizenship for Dreamers on DACA anniversary Abbott says he’ll solicit public donations for border wall MORE. Manchin reiterated on Wednesday that he has not made a decision about how he’ll vote on the budget resolution setting up the Democratic-only bill.

Manchin, however, rejected the idea that he should be willing to lock himself in, adding that if Democrats don’t support the bipartisan proposal, which is more focused on “hard” infrastructure like roads, bridges and broadband, they shouldn’t support it.

“If they don’t like it, they should vote against it,” Manchin said. “That should not be conditional.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOvernight Energy: Schumer to trigger reconciliation process Wednesday | Bipartisan bill would ban ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics | Biden admin eyes step toward Trump-era proposal for uranium reserve GOP senator: I want to make Biden a ‘one-half-term president’ How Biden can get the infrastructure bill through Congress MORE (D-N.Y.), trying to contain growing restlessness within his caucus, is vowing to move forward with both paths, for now. He’ll meet with Sanders and other Senate Budget Committee Democrats on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps on reconciliation.

“The first track is bipartisan, and I understand there has been some progress. The second track pulls in elements of President Biden Joe BidenMellman: Trump voters cling to 2020 tale FDA authorizes another batch of J&J vaccine Cotton warns of China collecting athletes’ DNA at 2022 Olympics MORE’s American Jobs and Families Plan, and will be considered by the Senate even if it does not have bipartisan support,” he said on Wednesday.

“Today, we are going to start moving the trains down the second track,” he added.

