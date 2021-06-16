https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-says-gop-would-oppose-Manchin-election-reform-proposal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that GOP lawmakers would be against a compromise election reform proposal from Sen. Joe Manchin.

“I would make this observation about the revised version … all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor,” McConnell said regarding Manchin’s proposal, according to The Hill.

The Kentucky Republican’s remarks during a press conference with GOP senators opposing the For the People Act indicate that the bill will likely fail to receive the 60 votes required to surmount a GOP filibuster.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who opposes abolishing the filibuster, has said that he does not support the the legislation as it was introduced. The edition the Democrats are taking to the floor is slightly altered, providing states and localities additional time to implement the provisions, but it leaves the initial legislation mostly intact, according to The Hill.

Manchin does not back the revised bill either, but has disseminated a list to colleagues indicating what he does and does not support in the legislation.

