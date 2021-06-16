https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/michigan-senate-approves-voter-id-requirements-along-party-lines-gov

The Michigan state Senate on Wednesday passed voter identification requirements strictly along party lines, with GOP lawmakers backing the bills and Democratic legislators voting against them.

All three bills passed 19-16, according to the Epoch Times, which noted that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto them.

The outlet reported that state law presently provides that people who lack photo identification during in-person voting may still vote provided they sign an affidavit at their designated polling place. A piece of legislation passed by the state Senate would ban this practice and require voters without identification to cast a provisional ballot and then verify their identity up to six days after voting.

Another piece of legislation that was passed would provide that voters who get a provisional ballot must be informed about the six-day requirement regarding identity verification.

The chamber also passed legislation that would require those applying for absentee ballots to supply their driver’s license number, official state identification number if they lack a license, or the final four digits of their Social Security number, according to the outlet.

