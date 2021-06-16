https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558804-mo-brooks-says-he-has-arrest-warrant-for-man-who-served-his-wife-swalwells

Alabama Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksShelby backs ex-aide over Trump-favored candidate in Alabama Senate race GOP lawmaker deletes tweet that appeared to mistakenly reveal email password The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris take US goals abroad MORE (R) on Wednesday said his wife has sworn out an arrest warrant and accused a man who served him a lawsuit filed by fellow Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDemocrats weigh next steps on Jan. 6 probe GOP’s Stefanik defends Trump DOJ secret subpoenas The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden on Putin: ‘a worthy adversary’ MORE (D-Calif.) of trespassing.

Mo and Martha Brooks say Christian Seklecki of Georgia illegally entered their home in Huntsville, Ala., and accosted Martha Brooks on June 6.

They say Seklecki “stalked” Martha Brooks and that he went into their home without their knowledge or permission. Mo Brooks also said he had home surveillance video as evidence.



“Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families,” Martha Brooks said in a statement circulated by the GOP lawmaker’s office. “My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Seklecki said he served the lawsuit on Martha Brooks after entering the open garage door, according to an affidavit of service reported by AL.com.

An attorney for Swalwell, Philip Andonian, said no one entered or attempted to enter the Brooks’ house, according to a report by CNN.

“That allegation is completely untrue,” Andonian said. “A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow. This was after her initial efforts to avoid service.”

“Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing. Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that. The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol,” Andonian added.

Mo Brooks had previously taunted Swalwell for being unable to serve him the lawsuit, which seeks to hold the Alabama congressman personally responsible for the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol. Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGOP’s Stefanik defends Trump DOJ secret subpoenas Trump, allies pressured DOJ to back election claims, documents show The Memo: New York City mayoral race is harbinger for politics of crime MORE, who worked as an attorney for the former president, are also named in the suit.

AL.com reported that the case was being handled by the Madison County district attorney’s office. District Attorney Rob Broussard, AL.com reported, has said that Seklecki’s extradition will not be sought but that the warrant would be served if the Atlanta-based attorney returned to Huntsville.

Mo Brooks, a close ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpKushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal Progressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC MORE, claims Swalwell is using this lawsuit as political motivation to push the “lie” that Alabama congressman and Trump incited the riots, adding that news media outlets played a role in Swalwell’s narrative as well.

“CNN and the Fake News Media compounded the Swalwell team lies by maliciously accepting Swalwell’s narrative without explaining that the law that puts the burden on the plaintiff to serve lawsuit papers (not the other way around), and without giving my printed rebuttals fair and balanced air time and article space,” Mo Brooks said.

