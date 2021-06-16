https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/nice-mansplaining-voxs-aaron-rupar-explains-why-kaitlan-collins-question-for-biden-was-a-problem/

As we told you earlier, during his press conference after the summit with Vladimir Putin, President Biden lost it over CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins’ question about Putin. Biden later apologized and Collins accepted, but Vox journalist Aaron Rupar has helpfully explained why Collins’ question was problematic for “journalism”:

It would’ve served Biden better to not lose his temper with Kaitlan Collins. But the problem with her question is she put words in Biden’s mouth that he didn’t say. Biden never expressed confidence that Putin would change his behavior. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

Oh, OK — well first of all…

Wow, nice mansplaining. https://t.co/OwBQbu8mvy — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 16, 2021

Right?

The replies and quote tweets are hilarious. Four solid years of reporters peacocking and making statements barely disguised as questions but it was this relatively benign question that was out of line. https://t.co/OwBQbu8mvy — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 16, 2021

There was a lot of hibernatin’ goin’ on!

Wait, journalists putting words in the President’s mouth that he didn’t say is bad now? Did you drink bleach or something? https://t.co/RcqsEDCbh6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 16, 2021

Drinking bleach? Great example of the lib media putting words into somebody’s mouth during Trump’s presidency.

“WTF I love presidents losing their cool over fake news now” – @atrupar https://t.co/euk1BDDG9K — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 16, 2021

Putting words in people’s mouths is your job https://t.co/dNjR601K2S — AstraBeneca 💉💉 (@hayesy316) June 16, 2021

“He wouldn’t have hit you if you didn’t say something he didn’t like”

Same feels https://t.co/IqoVQciuzG — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) June 16, 2021

Victim blaming…. “Her dress was too short.” https://t.co/iOOEJ8OSIc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2021

Says the guy who puts words in other people’s mouths and edits their quotes. https://t.co/0DeWGhftcB — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 16, 2021

But it’s nice to know that “journalists” are now suddenly super concerned with 100 percent precise context.

