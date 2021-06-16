https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/nice-mansplaining-voxs-aaron-rupar-explains-why-kaitlan-collins-question-for-biden-was-a-problem/

As we told you earlier, during his press conference after the summit with Vladimir Putin, President Biden lost it over CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins’ question about Putin. Biden later apologized and Collins accepted, but Vox journalist Aaron Rupar has helpfully explained why Collins’ question was problematic for “journalism”:

Oh, OK — well first of all…

Right?

There was a lot of hibernatin’ goin’ on!

Drinking bleach? Great example of the lib media putting words into somebody’s mouth during Trump’s presidency.

But it’s nice to know that “journalists” are now suddenly super concerned with 100 percent precise context.

