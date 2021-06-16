https://hannity.com/media-room/on-this-day-1858-lincoln-accepts-republican-nomination-for-us-senate-says-house-divided-cannot-stand/
BETO EXPLODES: O’Rourke Tells Immigrants USA Founded on ‘White Supremacy,’ ALL Institutions ‘Reflect Slavery’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.10.19
Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke exploded on the USA during a fiery speech in Tennessee this week; telling a group of immigrants that “every single institution” in the country is based on White Supremacy.
“I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy,” he said, according to the Tennessean. “And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy.”
O’Rourke spoke with supporters in Mexico last weekend; meeting with rejected asylum-seekers hoping to enter the United States.
“According to a pool report put out by the O’Rourke campaign, the candidate spoke to a group of asylum seekers in Spanish for about 15 minutes at a restaurant in Ciudad Juarez, across the Rio Grande from O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso. The candidate then traveled to a shelter for migrants run by the Catholic Church, where he met around a table with migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala who told of being denied entry into the U.S. and returned to the Mexican border city while their asylum claims were being processed,” reports Fox News.
“Sunday’s visit represented a bid by O’Rourke to re-establish his credentials on the immigration issue after clashing with fellow Texan Julian Castro during Wednesday’s first presidential primary debate in Miami. Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary and mayor of San Antonio, chided the ex-congressman for not being willing to fully decriminalize illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border,” adds Fox.
Left-wing presidential candidate Julian Castro apparently forgot the previous two-nights of Democratic debates; telling MSNBC that “nobody has called for open borders” and labeling the issue a “right-wing talking point.”
“Nobody has called for open borders. That’s just a right-wing talking point,” said Castro hours after the debate.
‘NOT ON BOARD’: House Dems Debate ‘Slavery Reparations,’ 60% of Americans ‘Oppose’ the Payments
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19
House Democrats will hold hearings Wednesday on potential “reparations” for the descendants of slaves living in the US despite recent polling that shows the vast majority of Americans oppose the cash payments.
“House Judiciary Democrats on Wednesday were holding a hearing in the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee on H.R. 40 — a proposal by Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, D-Texas, to set up a commission to study and develop a response to the question of reparations for slavery,” reports Fox News.
Recent polls show that 60% of Americans oppose reparations, while just 32% support it.
The date of the hearings -June 19th– marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Texas to declare the end of the US Civil War.
“However, in a finding that could put 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in a bind, the Fox poll found that among Democratic primary voters, 54 percent said they were likely to support a candidate who backed reparations, while 33 percent said they were not likely,” adds Fox.
Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates have offered their support for a “national conversation” on the controversial issue.
Failing presidential candidate Cory Booker introduced legislation earlier this year that would create a commission to study the topic.
“This bill is a way of addressing head-on the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial bias in our country. It will bring together the best minds to study the issue and propose solutions that will finally begin to right the economic scales of past harms and make sure we are a country where all dignity and humanity is affirmed,” said Booker.
“Since slavery in this country, we have had overt policies fueled by white supremacy and racism that have oppressed African-Americans economically for generations,” Booker added. “Many of our bedrock domestic policies that have ushered millions of Americans into the middle class have systematically excluded blacks through practices like GI Bill discrimination and redlining.”
The issue of federal reparations has taken center stage in the 2020 Democratic primary fight in recent weeks, with top candidates -including Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren- saying new legislation is required to study the potential payments.
Read the full report at Fox News.