The niece of Osama bin Laden on Wednesday protested the Biden-Putin summit with a “Trump Won” flag.

Video surfaced on Twitter Wednesday showing Noor bin Laden, on a boat with others, holding a “Trump Won” flag in Geneva, the site of the summit. Noor bin Laden is pushing the unfounded claim that former President TrumpDonald TrumpKushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal Progressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC MORE won the 2020 election.

Today in WTF: Noor bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s niece, protests the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva with a “Trump Won” flag. pic.twitter.com/pwVW0rsh8A — The Recount (@therecount) June 16, 2021

She responded to the initial tweet by saying “Damn right.”

Damn right https://t.co/fJzoxPDgfP — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

Noor bin Laden, a strong supporter of Trump, has been protesting in Geneva the past few days, with Swiss police threatening to arrest her over her stunts.

WATCH: Police in Switzerland threatened to arrest writer and activist Noor Bin Ladin for organizing a pro-Trump boat flotilla on Lake Geneva ahead of the Biden-Putin summit this week.https://t.co/8dc4vdTfuz — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) June 16, 2021

She did an interview with InfoWars afterward in which she questioned whether Switzerland was a free country, adding that when Vice President Harris visited Guatemala last week, people there were able to protest without issue.

This comes as both President Biden Joe BidenMellman: Trump voters cling to 2020 tale FDA authorizes another batch of J&J vaccine Cotton warns of China collecting athletes’ DNA at 2022 Olympics MORE and Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinHillicon Valley: Big Tech critic Lina Khan named chair of the FTC | Lawmakers urge Biden to be tough on cyber during summit with Putin | TSA working on additional security regulations following Colonial Pipeline hack Overnight Defense: Top admiral shoots back at criticism of ‘woke’ military | Military guns go missing | New White House strategy to battle domestic extremism Lawmakers urge Biden to be tough on cybersecurity during summit with Putin MORE met in Geneva on Wednesday in a crucial summit over rising tensions between the two countries.

