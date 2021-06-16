https://www.dailywire.com/news/parents-are-rapidly-organizing-against-public-school-indoctrination-moms-for-liberty-is-zeroing-in-on-school-boards

If 2020 was an eye-opening year for millions of Americans, 2021 is the year they are taking action.

Over the past several months, leaders have emerged across the country and across the political spectrum to fight against divisive, racially charged rhetoric in American classrooms.

One of the fastest-growing and most robustly organized groups is Moms For Liberty, which is focused on creating a nation-wide watch-dog network to monitor school boards.

Moms For Liberty (which also welcomes dads and other stakeholders), was chartered 5 months ago in Florida, and has since grown to 20k members, with 44 chapters in 19 states, and hundreds of chapter applications currently in queue.

Co-founder and former school board member, Tina Descovich, told me in a recent exchange that Moms For Liberty stands for “liberty and parental rights in education,” so CRT is just one issue they are addressing.

Unlike other similar organizations, many of which have sprung up to specifically combat political indoctrination in schools, Moms For Liberty is focused on cultivating empowered, liberty-minded citizens who share a broader commitment to the principles of the American founding.

One way they accomplish this is by promoting events called “Madison Meetups,” which involve encouraging community members to meet in living rooms across America to discuss America’s founding documents.

Moms For Liberty also organizes parents and community members to meet to discuss school board policies and proposals, and rallies parents to attend and speak out at local school board meetings (see Moms For Liberty member Quisha King address a Florida school board here).

Because both co-founders, Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice, are former school board members, they say the group has an advantage in understanding the way school boards work, and how parents can best hold them accountable.

A growing list of chapters can be found on the main website, with more announced each week.

