It’s so easy to ruin a brand. As we reported Tuesday, NASA decided to trash its credibility by unveiling Mission Equity. The private sector too is busy rebranding itself to appear more woke, and Victoria’s Secret is reportedly undergoing a “major overhaul,” dropping the Victoria’s Secret Angels and replacing them with what it calls the “VS Collective,” featuring women like soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Get woke, go broke.

