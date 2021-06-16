https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/16/patriarchal-sexist-victorias-secret-replacing-the-angels-with-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-and-the-rest-of-the-vs-collective/

It’s so easy to ruin a brand. As we reported Tuesday, NASA decided to trash its credibility by unveiling Mission Equity. The private sector too is busy rebranding itself to appear more woke, and Victoria’s Secret is reportedly undergoing a “major overhaul,” dropping the Victoria’s Secret Angels and replacing them with what it calls the “VS Collective,” featuring women like soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

NEW: Victoria’s Secret is finally saying goodbye to the Angels. They’ll be replaced with a new group of women icons, including the soccer star Megan Rapinoe, in what the brand is calling the VS Collective. It’s the start of a major overhaul: https://t.co/GKGvodt6pr w/@VVFriedman — Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) June 16, 2021

@mPinoe said VS was previously “patriarchal, sexist, viewing not just what it meant to be sexy but what the clothes were trying to accomplish through a male lens and through what men desired.” But she’s been convinced it wants to change. https://t.co/GKGvodt6pr — Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) June 16, 2021

Some of the dumbest people run the most powerful companies on earth and it’s hilarious watching them destroy themselves. Megan Rapinoe?? Nobody likes feminists. Nobody. Even other feminists hate feminists. They’re the least appealing people on the planet. https://t.co/4C2i7z2mMx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2021

Good Lord you clocked in on this one fast — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 16, 2021

Well, they attacked something near and dear to my heart. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2021

They’ll be back to Angels within 2 years — 𝙸𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚐𝚗𝚒𝚝𝚘 (@SouthBound_I95) June 16, 2021

Angels to Demons — Brian Sanders (@Brian_Sanders3) June 16, 2021

Don’t they do some fashion show that is nice to watch for a few minutes? I don’t think that will survive. — Working and Waiting (@AmThruster) June 16, 2021

Instead of ANY sex appeal at all, you’ll now get more Megan Rapinoe lectures that nobody on the entire planet asked for — Reality Time (@RealityTimeUSA) June 16, 2021

She’s white and rich. I thought that was a no go. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) June 16, 2021

How To Destroy Your Brand 101 🤣 — Nakia (@LDS310) June 16, 2021

Oh. So they will be going out of business soon. Good to know. — 𝕲𝖔𝖉 𝖔𝖋 𝕾𝖆𝖑𝖙 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕿𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 (@MattVader74) June 16, 2021

“Yes hi, I’d like one brand destroying image revamp please.” — Smedley Butler (@smedley_butler_) June 16, 2021

Has any company destroyed itself as swiftly and insanely as Victoria’s Secret has in recent years? Such a shame to watch an American success story of innovation self-destruct on behalf of what a few radical – yet influential – left wingers believe what’s best for women. — Confidently Chill (@ConfidentNchill) June 16, 2021

So basically Victoria’s Secret is going to start selling flannel shirts and overalls? Good luck. — Cooper57 (@Cooper575) June 16, 2021

Victoria’s/Victor’s/Them’s Secret — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) June 16, 2021

Looking forward to the 2021 Victoria’s Secret Fall catalog. pic.twitter.com/YmhnfmjEeP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 16, 2021

Get woke, go broke.

