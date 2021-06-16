https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-gop-wants-people-their-cars-road-using-gas-we-want-more-mass-transit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republicans in Congress want people “in cars, on the road, using gas,” while the Democrats want more mass transit, high-speed rail and electrification.

“In addition to being in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry, of the gun industry, they’re in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry and that’s one of the reasons it’s hard for us to get as much as we want on high-speed rail and mass transit and the rest because they want people in cars, on the road, using gas,” Pelosi said at a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi also said Democrats are committed to passing Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1.9 trillion American Families Plan regardless of the outcome of the bipartisan negotiations underway on infrastructure.

“We will have provisions for electrification, which some of the Republicans have not been enthusiastic about,” she said. “We know one bill is not going to do it for us. We have to have a bill that’s not just about addressing green but addressing women, people with disabilities who need care and the rest so their family members and they can fully participate in how we go forward.”

