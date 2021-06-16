https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/perfect-trump-won-banner-makes-appearance-switzerland-biden-putin-meeting/

Osama Bin Laden’s niec Noor Bin Laden made an appearance outside the Putin-Biden Summit in Switzerland today.

Noor Bin Laden, a Trump supporter, flashed a large “Trump Won” banner from her boat.

