Osama Bin Laden’s niec Noor Bin Laden made an appearance outside the Putin-Biden Summit in Switzerland today.
Noor Bin Laden, a Trump supporter, flashed a large “Trump Won” banner from her boat.
Switzerland does not want the world to see this @CitizenAnalyst @based_helvetia1 @JamesBeaurega18 @NickFCerutti pic.twitter.com/36DPsiJmtl
— Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021
Before the police came pic.twitter.com/zkUAsXCiKS
— Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021
— Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021