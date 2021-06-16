http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S8XBdUPkw2Y/

A section of a YouGov poll sponsored by the Economist found 58 percent of Americans have an “unfavorable” view of Critical Race Theory (CRT), while 38 percent view CRT favorably.

CRT is a Marxist philosophy that embraces the concept that all social and cultural issues should be viewed through the lens of race.

Participants were asked if they have “a good idea of what CRT is.” The poll found 54 percent responded “yes,” 23 percent said “no,” and 23 percent said “not sure.”

Respondents who said they knew what CRT is were asked whether they have a “favorable or unfavorable” opinion of it.

Of these participants, 25 percent said “very favorable;” 13 percent said “somewhat favorable;” 5 percent said “somewhat unfavorable;” 53 percent said “very unfavorable;” and 4 percent said “don’t know.”

Richard Hanania, president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) tweeted some of the results of the survey’s section on Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Favorability of CRT by demographic groups found:

White men, no college degree: 24 percent

White men, college degree: 34 percent

White women, no college degree: 23 percent

White women, college degree: 44 percent

Black: 68 percent

Hispanic: 42 percent

Republicans: 6 percent

Democrats: 86 percent

Independents: 20 percent

More impressive is the intensity of the opposition. 25% very favorable

53% very unfavorable So the ones who like CRT are just going along with what the media tells them but aren’t excited by it. Most Americans are horrified though. This is a winning issue for Republicans. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 16, 2021

This is all only among the 65% who’ve heard of Critical Race Theory. Liberals keep saying it’s because people don’t know much about it. If that’s true, they should want this to be widely discussed so people understand all the brilliant ideas coming out of academia. pic.twitter.com/fqkU8KlzJB — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 16, 2021

Among the respondents, 37 percent said teaching CRT is “good for America,” while 55 percent said “bad for America;” and eight percent said, “neither good nor bad.”

The survey of 1,500 participants, 1,305 who were registered voters, was conducted June 13-15. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in Internet panel using sample matching.

A random sample was selected from the 2018 American Community Study.

The sample was weighted based on gender, age, race, education, and both 2016 and 2020 presidential votes or non-votes.

The margin of error was plus or minus three percent.

