https://hannity.com/media-room/poll-most-americans-worry-bidens-policies-will-cause-spike-in-inflation-higher-prices/

From Fox News:

A new national poll indicates that while President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar spending proposals that he’s trying to pass through Congress as well as his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package remain popular with a major of Americans, nearly three quarters are worried that the measures will lead to inflation.

The Monmouth University survey released on Wednesday also points to a dip in the president’s approval rating over the past two months.

More than seven in 10 Americans have inflation concerns, according to the poll. Forty-seven percent of those questioned said they’re very concerned that the Biden plans will lead to spiraling inflation with 24% saying they’re somewhat concerned. Those who said they were at least somewhat worried included 93% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 55% of Democrats.

Increases in the nation’s inflation rate this spring have triggered financial market anxieties and sparked criticism from Republicans and even some Democrats that Biden’s COVID package and his push to pass trillions more in spending for infrastructure and jobs, expand access to health care and child care, and provide paid leave and support for college tuition would overheat the economy.

Read the full report at Fox News.

