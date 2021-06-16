https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/dr-joel-hirschhorn-a-pro-vaccine-doctor-who-regrets-getting-the-rona-jab

Dr Joel Hirschhorn is a widely respected doctor who has testified before Congress over fifty times over the course of his career. He spends his days reading medical journals and the latest COVID-19 data. This is a man that is not “fringe” by any means.

I’ve had the opportunity of interviewing many experts on COVID-19 and the vaccines, including Dr Lee Merritt, Pamela Popper and several others. The one criticism that I’ve heard regarding those interviews is that they are too controversial. Why can’t I get a widely respected doctor who is not saying things that are too “out there” for the mainstream? Where are those doctors? Enter Dr Joel Hirschhorn.

Dr Hirschhorn is not an “anti-vaxxer.” In fact, he’s received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, himself! However, after taking a deep dive into the science and side effects of the vaccines, as well as other more effective and safer treatments available, he regrets getting the mRNA injection.

He explained that HCQ and Ivermectin have been extremely effective at treating COVID-19, and has been proven through peer-reviewed papers, studies and experience in the field. Ivermectin is a drug that is widely available all around the world and is extremely safe. The mRNA “vaccines”, however, only have a limited supply and we know that there are serious side effects both short-term and potentially long-term.

So why is our government and Big Tech pushing only vaccines, while ignoring and throwing roadblocks in front of people being treated with HCQ and Ivermectin? Something seems sinister about this, when you think about the ramifications of these decisions. Is it greed? Kickbacks? Something more sinister? Only time will tell…

This episode of Freedom One-On-One takes a deep dive into the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines and all of the blunders that our nation’s leaders have stepped into. Lives are at stake, and it seems that every time they had a choice, they chose the worse option. We see that with face masks, social distancing, lockdowns, the “vaccines”, HCQ and Ivermectin. The list goes on and on. How can you be this wrong time and time again without trying to be?

If we are going to combat the mainstream narrative, we are going to have arm ourselves with the truth about COVID-19, the mRNA injections and treatments like Ivermectin. Take the time to listen to this entire episode, as it will help you to understand the actual science that is being blatantly ignored.

Order your copy of Dr Joel Hirschhorn’s book, Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment here: https://www.amazon.com/Pandemic-Blunder-Public-Blocked-Treatment/dp/197723822X/ref=nav_signin?dchild=1&keywords=Pandemic+Blunder&qid=1612289098&sr=8-1&&

