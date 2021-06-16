https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/proud-boys-leader-is-broke-selling-black-lives-matter-t-shirts/

Wall Street Journal

The Oath Keepers is splintering after board members accused the founder of spending its money on hair dye, steaks and guns. The leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, choked off from the financial system, is printing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts to make money.

The finances of the two most visible groups with members involved in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol are sputtering. Leaders are low on cash, struggling with defections and arguing with members over the future.

The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys have seen more than three dozen of their members or affiliates arrested in connection with Jan. 6. Prosecutors are investigating the money trail that led the groups to Washington that day and examining the roles played by the Proud Boys’ leader, Enrique Tarrio, and the founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, neither of whom entered the Capitol building.

In late April, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents surrounded Mr. Rhodes in unmarked vehicles in Lubbock, Texas, seized his iPhone and served him a search warrant, said the Oath Keepers’ general counsel, Kellye SoRelle. The warrant sought evidence about any “planning, preparation or travel” to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, including any “tactical training” or weapons procurement.

Behind the facade of power is a years-long cash crunch exacerbated by internal discord and isolation from financial firms and social media. Fallout from Jan. 6 made it all worse.

“We’re bleeding,” Mr. Tarrio said in an interview, referring to an e-commerce business he uses to support himself and other Proud Boys members. “We’ve been bleeding money since January, like hemorrhaging money.”

The ideas driving the groups are far from dead. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised on crowdfunding sites for the legal defense of those who participated in the Jan. 6 breach. Many members who have left the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers haven’t abandoned their causes. Some have formed new groups or joined other organizations.

Within the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, an escalation of crackdown efforts and the departure of President Donald Trump from office has spurred a new level of disarray, according to interviews with more than two dozen former or current members and an examination of financial records and internal emails.

In interviews, a half-dozen current or former Oath Keepers board directors and other members accused their founder, Mr. Rhodes, of misusing dues and donations for personal expenses. Four board members quit last year after confronting Mr. Rhodes about his spending, and at least six state chapters have split or distanced themselves from the national organization.

Membership has dropped 80% from its peak, to roughly 7,500, according to former board members. The organization had less than $10,000 in its bank account as of April, Mr. Rhodes said in an interview that month, speaking from the road in his 14-year-old SUV. RallyPay, a credit-card processor the Oath Keepers used in fundraising, shut them off after Jan 6.

The Proud Boys aren’t faring much better. Records show that a website through which Mr. Tarrio and other members sell Proud Boys T-shirts and other items, called 1776.shop, is on pace to generate tens of thousands dollars less revenue than last year. For months, Mr. Tarrio said, he couldn’t fulfill customer orders for lack of a way to process payments made with credit and debit cards.

On a spring afternoon, piles of unsold T-shirts sat on the floors of Mr. Tarrio’s headquarters in Miami, where he coordinates Proud Boys activities and runs the e-commerce operation. He said he had laid off some workers, office rent is harder to come by and legal fees loom. At a gun show in May, he said, he sat at a booth for hours and made barely enough in sales to cover the cost of the table.

The Oath Keepers, created by Mr. Rhodes in 2009, attracted many members with military or law-enforcement backgrounds as the group gained attention from its involvement in Western ranchers’ and miners’ confrontations with federal agencies over land use. The group’s credo is that members’ loyalty is to the U.S. Constitution, not any local or federal leader. Mr. Rhodes said in 2013 that he wanted to see a “restoration of the militia in this country.”

PayPal cut off the Oath Keepers, Mr. Rhodes said, even though his group didn’t attend the Charlottesville rally. He started asking members to pay their dues by mail. PayPal declined to comment.

Mr. Tarrio of the Proud Boys found his businesses, including a merchandising site, booted by their credit and debit card processor. Later, PayPal also banned him, as did another payment processor, Stripe. Mr. Tarrio sought out new processors, but said more than a dozen processors eventually banned him, and his bank shut his business account.

After being shut off by one processor for what it called “hate propaganda” on a T-shirt that referred to a Democratic politician as a Communist and an idiot, Mr. Tarrio said, he had an idea: to launch a secretive e-commerce site to sell liberal merchandise with slogans such as Black Lives Matter and Impeach 45, referring to Mr. Trump.

Twitter and Facebook, which owns Instagram, said they banned accounts associated with the Proud Boys in 2018. Ever since, Mr. Tarrio said, he has been playing a game of cat and mouse with social media and card processors, using various aliases, corporate entities, email addresses and Google voice numbers to trick platforms into letting him back on, often temporarily.

