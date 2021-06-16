https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/randi-weingarten-outdoes-herself-with-new-a-hot-take-on-teachers-dealing-with-covid-19-a/

AFT President Randi Weingarten wants you to take a moment and think about all the teachers who are dealing with “depression symptoms” — especially the “Black and brown educators” — linked to the pandemic:

A new study has found that teachers are more likely to have depression symptoms. These months of intense effort have taken a toll that will be felt—disproportionately by Black and brown educators—for years to come.https://t.co/nlb1WxBS1v — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 15, 2021

“The absolute effing audacity of this person”:

The absolute effing audacity of this person. https://t.co/eSFS2fSHmj — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) June 16, 2021

By the way, her union funded the study:

GP I wonder why the study found these results, showing teachers are the most depressed people in the universe and thus should never have to work again. *reads* “(The study was financially supported by the two national teachers’ unions, the AFT and the NEA.)” Oh. Never mind. https://t.co/erSfXW9L7R — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 16, 2021

Someone tell her that “teachers are resilient” and they’ll be okay:

Teachers are resilient…right? https://t.co/7oMjsnIKIx — Make Kids Matter Again (@blahriblah) June 16, 2021

If only Weingarten knew someone who could’ve helped get those kids back in school so that her teachers didn’t develop these depression symptoms:

GP One of the findings was teachers are stressed because their kids are home while they’re teaching. Unions could’ve solved the latter by agreeing to go back to work like actually essential personnel which they routinely claim to be. Self-inflicted wounds aren’t my problem. https://t.co/erSfXW9L7R — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 16, 2021

And when is the union going to fund a study on what THEY did to students?

Now do black and brown students who have been isolated from their friends for over a year, then do the black and brown parents who lost jobs because there was no available childcare for their kids who were out of school. https://t.co/My6GuA1brv — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 16, 2021

Or how about the parents who lost jobs because they had to become full-time educators at home?

now do the parents who lost their jobs because teachers unions kept schools closed as long as possible https://t.co/YDJ9nBbjIj — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 16, 2021

