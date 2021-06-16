https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/randi-weingarten-outdoes-herself-with-new-a-hot-take-on-teachers-dealing-with-covid-19-a/

AFT President Randi Weingarten wants you to take a moment and think about all the teachers who are dealing with “depression symptoms” — especially the “Black and brown educators” — linked to the pandemic:

“The absolute effing audacity of this person”:

By the way, her union funded the study:

Someone tell her that “teachers are resilient” and they’ll be okay:

If only Weingarten knew someone who could’ve helped get those kids back in school so that her teachers didn’t develop these depression symptoms:

And when is the union going to fund a study on what THEY did to students?

Or how about the parents who lost jobs because they had to become full-time educators at home?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...