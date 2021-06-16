https://www.dailywire.com/news/refugee-warns-what-americans-are-doing-voluntarily-that-north-koreans-are-forced-to-do-to-survive

Yeonmi Park, a 27-year-old who escaped from sex slavery in China after fleeing North Korea, is warning in a series of media appearances about how elements of American society are becoming eerily similar to the way things were in autocratic North Korea.

Park told Fox News that the North Koreans largely do not know that they are being oppressed and they do not know about things like the internet.

“My people in North Korea right now that they do not know they are slaves to a dictator,” she said. “Now I came to America, people were talking about animals’ rights and they were talking about their like, their oppression, system of oppression and I was telling them, you know that if you’re, you know, you’re oppressed, that means you are not oppressed. You know, ‘not knowing’ is a true definition of oppression. So it was so bizarre, why they are voluntarily trying to give their individual liberty away so they can be slaves again?”

“And what, why they have so much information, what happened in the history?” she continued. “Where are we ending if we go through this path they know so well? However, people voluntarily choosing this path without a gun into their head, right? But for North Koreans we have to do it to survive, but I don’t get it why Americans, a lot of Americans, are choosing this path without any external force.”

Park says that she fled North Korea for food because she was starving and that she was sold into sex slavery in China for $300.

“After being a modern day slavery, and this is a lot of [what] breaks my heart, so many people in America, in the West, talking about slavery, but they do not want to fight [against] the slavery that is happening to the current modern people,” she said. “And that is a thing like people here haven’t gone through actual real hardship. They keep talking about this standard oppression and I’m like, you don’t know how oppression looks like.”

WATCH:

North Korean defector, Yeonmi Park (@YeonmiParkNK) calls out @Columbia Univ. for embracing N. Korean style mandated groupthink: “Everyone had to embrace what they were saying” And to Americans who claim “oppression”: “You don’t know what oppression looks like!” pic.twitter.com/YrDKPR9gsO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

FOX NEWS HOST 1: A North Korean defector is slamming curriculum at some U.S. schools and tells Fox News that America’s future is as bleak as North Korea. FOX NEWS HOST 2: Think about that, after attending an Ivy League school she says she saw deeply disturbing similarities to the oppressive regime. Joining us live with her story North Korean human rights activist, Yeonmi Park, thank you so much for being here. This is truly a pleasure to those who say, ‘oh, that can’t happen here.’ What’s your response? YEONMI PARK: I think that’s the same thing I always think every day at Columbia, I was thinking, how is this possible? I couldn’t believe that was actually happening to this country. Every single day, I go to classroom, and they tell me, you know, this, we in order for us to create a safe place, we need to stop asking the truth. And that’s what it was North Korea, that they told us in order for us to be protected by the leader, we should stop questioning. And that was exactly at Columbia I had to go through. FOX NEWS HOST 2: So you’re basically saying that you felt silenced is what I’m hearing from you? Is that correct? PARK: Yeah, I think the worst thing is not just silence. As soon as I spoke out, they were like, ‘oh, you’re just brainwashed from North Korea.’ And just seeing everybody, you know, doing that, they were not just silenced, in order to [fear] and not being [canceled], everybody had to echo whatever they were saying. And I think for me to eventually, for me to get a good GPA and graduate, I had to really shut up and, you know, echo whatever they said. FOX NEWS HOST 1: And I’m sure you weren’t the only one who felt that way. There was one thing that I read that really stood out to me, I want to make sure I get it right. You say people in America are just dying to give their rights and power to the government. Why do you think that is? PARK: I think is what makes me question the human nature. I mean, obviously, I saw how people can be oppressed to the point they don’t know even they’re oppressed, right? My people in North Korea right now that they do not know they are slaves to a dictator. Now I came to America, people were talking about animals’ rights and they were talking about their like, their oppression, system of oppression and I was telling them, you know that if you’re, you know, you’re oppressed, that means you are not oppressed. You know, not knowing is a true definition of oppression. So it was so bizarre, why they are voluntarily trying to give their individual liberty away so they can be slaves again. And what, why they have so much information, what happened in the history? Where are we ending if we go through this path they know so well? However, people voluntarily choosing this path without a gun into their head, right? But for North Koreans we have to do it to survive, but I don’t get it why Americans, a lot of Americans, are choosing this path without any external force. FOX NEWS HOST 2: And Yeonmi, I think it’s important that people know the background of your story and how much you had to go through to come to America. Can you tell me about your journey about how you fled North Korea in 2007, at the young age of 13 and then what happened after fleeing North Korea? PARK: So, North Korea is literally the darkest place on Earth right now; in this 21st century, they do not even know the existence of internet. I escaped for a bowl of rice. I didn’t even know what freedom was when I was escaping, I was barely starving. And when I went to China to find food, I was sold as a sexual slave at 13 for less than $300. After being a modern day slavery, and this is a lot of thing that breaks my heart, so many people in America, in the West, talking about slavery, but they do not want to fight for the slavery that is happening to the current modern people. And after two years later, in China, I literally had to walk across the Gobi Desert, into Mongolia. After Mongolia, I made it to South Korea, it was a two years of long journey. And that is a thing like people here haven’t gone through actual real hardship. They keep talking about this standard oppression and I’m like, you don’t know how oppression looks like.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

