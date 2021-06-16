https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-gaetz-demands-fbi-director-come-clean-on-fbis-role-during-capitol-incident/

As if to validate what 100 Percent Fed Up has been reporting on since the beginning, Congressman Matt Gaetz is the latest and most high-profile public figure to openly call for FBI Director Christopher Wray to thoroughly reveal any and all roles the FBI had in instigating the “riots” on January 6th.

This bombshell also comes on the heels of Tucker Carlson openly expressing his skepticism on the mainstream narrative of what happened that fateful day, also reported on by 100 Percent Fed Up.

BREAKING: Congressman Matt Gaetz calls on FBI Director Christopher Wray to fully disclose the role and involvement of FBI operatives during the January 6th Capitol riot. More details coming. pic.twitter.com/lviUHfhLyW — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

