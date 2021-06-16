http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KCgICGepVjg/

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Royal Caribbean has postponed the first four trips of its new cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Odyssey of the Seas” initial sailings out of Port Everglades were scheduled to take place starting July 3rd. The cruise line official said “out of an abundance of caution,” those voyages are now on hold until the end of next month. Passengers who were booked on the Odyssey will be given other options.

READ MORE: Florida Man Convicted In Machete Killing At Pot Grow House

Although all the Odyssey’s 14-hundred crew members received the vaccine, the positive COVID tests came before the vaccines were fully effective.

READ MORE: Deadly Crash On Turnpike Extension Snarled Rush Hour Traffic

Royal Caribbean will continue to launch its other cruise ships this summer.

MORE NEWS: Two People Bitten By Shark Off North Florida Beach

The cruise line strongly recommends all of its passengers be fully vaccinated.