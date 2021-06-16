In October 2020, the GNA and LNA agreed to a new ceasefire deal, which included provisions for future talks on finally bringing the country’s civil conflict to an end for good. However, this peace is fragile as the LNA, and its leader Khalifa Haftar, continues to operate a parallel government to that of the GNA and maintains its significant independent military capabilities. The next round of GNA-LNA talks is scheduled to take place in Germany later this month and will reportedly focus on the matter of foreign troops and mercenaries, which have been fighting on both sides, as well as nation-wide elections planned for December.

The matter of the proliferation of the S-400 system is hardly limited to Northwest Africa, either. The presence of Russia’s own S-400s in Syria and the Crimean Peninsula, the latter of which the Kremlin seized from Ukraine in 2014, among other regions, have become major security considerations, generally.

With that in mind, it’s worth pointing out that AFRICOM has said that the 2021 iteration of African Lion is now tied in directly with U.S. European Command’s (EUCOM) Defender-series exercises. The first Defender-Europe exercise took place in 2020 as a new, over-arching training event that would link together multiple smaller regularly-held exercises and was focused on strengthening U.S. military cooperation with NATO allies and other partners in Europe with a clear, if unstated focus on deterring Russia aggression. Though the timing was incidental, this year’s iteration of Defender-Europe followed a particularly worrisome Russian troop buildup along that country’s borders with Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also been pushing for export sales of the S-400 to a number of other countries, especially in the Middle East, including Iran, in recent years. The Russian government has sold S-400s to China, India, and Belarus, among others, too.



