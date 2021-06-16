https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/sean-spicer-notes-the-corporate-media-has-finally-spotted-a-hunter-biden-story-theyre-willing-to-cover/

It appears that the mainstream media is all over the Hunter Biden story — well, one of them anyway. Sean Spicer had this to say about it:

No one in the corporate media (that’s you @ABC @CNN @CBSNews @NBCNews @washingtonpost @nytimes @politico ) covered Hunter Biden using the N-word multiple times but they are all now doing stories on his art going on sale — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 15, 2021

Yesterday we told you about Hunter Biden’s new high-paying gig as an artist. It seems that more media outlets are covering that story than are daring to touch the other story that would still be all over every news outlet if it were about a Republican president’s son.

Wow, the networks are providing free advertising for money laundering https://t.co/tLzKzoVgf9 — LisaXX (@LisaXX____) June 16, 2021

And this is why they are not news media anymore, they are not serious journalists. https://t.co/mdHEeZjfdI — Mrs. F. (@Susykue55) June 16, 2021

They are a joke. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/L6hF45pwxK — TZCAR (@bricamdon) June 16, 2021

Biden can be assured that the media will do their best to help promote his art.

Hunter Biden has a new career as an artist. Prices for his work will range from $75,000 to $500,000. https://t.co/BApSrDpgsn — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) June 14, 2021

Hunter Biden’s paintings are getting an NYC exhibition this fall at George Bergès gallery. Prices range from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000 for large-scale paintings

Hunter spoke to ArtNethttps://t.co/0moynzIAyg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 15, 2021

Hunter Biden’s abstract art to sell for $500K to ‘anonymous’ and ‘confidential’ collectors says his ex-con agent https://t.co/80AXzsryvP — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2021

