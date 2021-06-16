https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/sean-spicer-notes-the-corporate-media-has-finally-spotted-a-hunter-biden-story-theyre-willing-to-cover/

It appears that the mainstream media is all over the Hunter Biden story — well, one of them anyway. Sean Spicer had this to say about it:

Yesterday we told you about Hunter Biden’s new high-paying gig as an artist. It seems that more media outlets are covering that story than are daring to touch the other story that would still be all over every news outlet if it were about a Republican president’s son.

Biden can be assured that the media will do their best to help promote his art.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...