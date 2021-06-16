https://www.dailywire.com/news/see-it-democrat-lori-lightfoot-berates-staffers-throws-fit-over-office-time-in-journalist-obtained-email

Through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, journalists have been able to obtain unflattering emails from Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is rumored to have a difficult attitude.

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt highlighted a FOIA-requested email that he said gives “more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot.”

In this particular email, Lightfoot berates staffers for apparently ignoring her “prior requests for office time.” As if she were speaking to naughty children, the Democrat repeats every phrase in the email at least five times. Fox News detailed:

“I need office time everyday!” Lightfoot wrote in the email, wrote 16 times in a row. “Not just once a week or some days, everyday!” she wrote in a following paragraph, 10 times in a row. “Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time,” she wrote, seven times. “If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day,” she wrote, five times. “Have I made myself clear, finally?!” she wrote, 13 times.

Just got this email via FOIA — more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Read our May story also https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/4k0vKVuykv pic.twitter.com/kBMBMhFBse — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 12, 2021

In another bizarre email, which was first reported in May, Lightfoot sent a photo she snapped of ripped-up documents to illustrate her anger at staffers.

“About Mayor Lightfoot being hard to work with and that contributing to hiring/retention problems, see this email where she ripped up documents and sent staff a photo of it to illustrate her message: ‘I have asked nicely, now I am done,’” wrote Pratt, captioning images of the emails.

About Mayor Lightfoot being hard to work with and that contributing to hiring/retention problems, see this email where she ripped up documents and sent staff a photo of it to illustrate her message: “I have asked nicely, now I am done.” https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/PCCX8rEXYk pic.twitter.com/g4c0VQQzEk — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 13, 2021

As noted by Fox News, Lightfoot tried to diffuse the controversy during a Tuesday press conference, saying the email “was written ‘after a lot of conversation and borne of frustration,’ but added that she is in a ‘better place’ with her staff now.”

Lightfoot came under criticize last month, when she announced that she would be discriminating against white reporters. The Daily Wire’s Tim Pearce outlined:

In mid-May, Chicago journalists began reporting that Lightfoot was deciding who would be granted interviews with her based on the reporter’s race. Lightfoot later confirmed the accusations and defended her attempt to combat the “overwhelming whiteness and maleness” of the press corps. “In looking at the absence of diversity across the City Hall press corps and other newsrooms, sadly it does not appear that many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment,” Lightfoot wrote in a letter to the media explaining her discriminatory policy. “I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically.” “If I as the black woman mayor, the first-ever, don’t challenge us, the collective us, to do better, to really make sure that in every institution it reflects the diversity, nuance, and texture, then shame on me,” she continued. “This isn’t my job. It shouldn’t be,” she said. “I don’t have time for it. But as with so many festering problems, it has only gotten worse with time. So here I am, like so many other Black women before me, having to call your attention to this problem.”

Related: White Reporter Sues Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot For Refusing Interview ‘On The Basis Of Race’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

