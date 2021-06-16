https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-approves-bidens-nomination-second-ranked-office-department-interior?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Tommy Beaudreau to to the No. 2 post at the Interior Department.

Beaudreau was confirmed with a 88-9 vote that included eight and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Indepedant who largely caucuses with Democrats, opposing the confirmation.

Beaudreau will work alongside Secretary Deb Haaland. His nomination came after Biden pulled his recommendation of Elizabeth Klein when it became clear she would not receive the numbers to confirm.

Beaudreau has previously serving as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Interior chief of staff. He also worked for the Obama Administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

