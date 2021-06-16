https://www.dailywire.com/news/she-claimed-she-was-raped-then-she-admitted-she-lied-to-cover-up-an-affair

A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to lying to police about being raped in order to cover up an affair.

Stephanie Kicak, 20, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false police report on Monday, telling a judge that she was in court because she “accused someone of something they didn’t do.”

The Times Observer reported that an affidavit claimed Kicak told Warren, Pennsylvania police last June that she had been raped in Point Park while she was in town to visit her mother. Police arrived at Warren General Hospital to speak with Kicak, who told them she was out walking and “ended up at the Warren Recreational Pool and was going to sit down at the pavilion located in the parking lot.”

She claimed a man was in the pavilion but that she did not see him because it was dark.

“The unknown male,” police wrote in the affidavit, according to the Observer, “produced a knife and ordered her to walk into the wooded area behind the pavilion” and then “pushed her to the ground and took her pants and underwear off.”

Kicak told police the assault itself did not last very long, as the man “got distracted and he left,” police wrote. Kicak provided police with a description of the man and worked with an FBI sketch artist to create a composite. She also agreed to a rape kit, which was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab, the Observer reported.

Police, meanwhile, continued their own investigation and “obtained leads on an alleged suspect.” The suspect matched the composite sketch and his DNA matched the rape kit. When questioned, the man said the sexual contact was consensual and even provided Facebook messages as proof.

The woman eventually admitted to police that she had made up the allegation.

“A source told the Times Observer that Kicak fabricated the rape allegation to cover an affair she had with the person police identified as the suspect,” the outlet reported.

Kicak faces a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, though it is unlikely she will receive the maximum even though she accused an actual person of a crime.

As The Daily Wire has previously reported, women who make false accusations against actual, named men rarely face prison time or any serious punishment. Last week, The Daily Wire reported that a woman who made three false accusations of rape against the same man won’t receive prison time because a judge said she had “very difficult personal circumstances.”

Another woman who made a false accusation received just 50 hours of community service, even though she repeatedly lied to police.

When women are imprisoned for attempting to destroy the life of an innocent man, it is for a much shorter sentence than the man would have received had he been wrongly convicted. For example, a woman who falsely accused a man after he ended their relationship received 32 months in prison. Another woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison after making a false accusation and attempting to extort her victim.

