https://hannity.com/media-room/shes-back-hillary-clinton-again-claims-putin-helped-elect-trump/

ANOTHER CONSPIRACY: Ted Lieu Thinks Someone ‘GOT TO’ Robert Mueller During His Testimony

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.26.19

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu launched another conspiracy surrounding the Russia investigation this week; suggesting someone “got to” Robert Mueller during his Congressional testimony on Capitol Hill.

“I don’t know who got to him, I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd,” said Lieu on CNN.

“What are you suggesting? Because he said he misspoke,” said CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “Are you saying he did that because of pressure from someone?”

“I don’t know,” said the lawmaker. “I don’t really understand what happened.”

Rep. @tedlieu responds to Robert Mueller’s clarification regarding guidance against indicting a President: “I don’t know who got to him, I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd.” https://t.co/hKfyEFb7BC pic.twitter.com/kasLWHrjVu — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2019

The New York Post Editorial Board blasted Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s Mueller hearing Wednesday; calling the entire spectacle a “waste of everyone’s time.”

“By all accounts, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hoped that dragging in former special counsel Bob Mueller for a hearing would jump-start his drive to get going on impeachment. Oops: It was a total waste of time,” writes the Editorial Board. “Mueller made it clear long in advance that he didn’t want to testify, and wouldn’t talk about anything except what was in his report. He even got the Justice Department to issue a guidance instructing him to keep to his preferred limits.”

“What did we learn? Nothing. What’s the impact? Nothing. If Nadler was hoping to get Democrats and their voters energized about impeachment, he’ll surely be disappointed. And we’re no closer to knowing how much this long investigation relied on opposition research by Hillary Clinton and dirty tricks by intelligence operatives appalled by Donald Trump,” adds the Post.

Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed-in Wednesday afternoon on Robert Mueller’s “confusing and sad” testimony before Congress; calling his behavior “dangerous and ridiculous.”

“Wow. Robert Mueller changing the job of a prosecutor from proving someone ‘Guilty beyond a reasonable doubt’ to ‘Not being able to exonerate someone accused of a crime.’ Dangerous and ridiculous. Thus far Mueller completely contradicts what he told AG Barr about the reason not to proceed on the obstruction of justice. He told AG Barr that the decision not to proceed was not solely based on the OLC opinion but on complicated facts in the law. Mueller hearing becoming very confusing and sad,” posted Graham on social media.