We told you earlier about the pro-Biden media bias on CNN that was so bad Australian media was calling them out. Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, former CIA Director John Brennan added to the Biden fawning by taking the gaslighting to a new level:

.@JohnBrennan fawns over Biden’s short statement to the press alongside Putin: “Unlike a Trump, who was a novice, an amateur, and he stumbled through the issues … Biden is deeply educated on these issues and he can talk about them in a way that Donald Trump never could.” pic.twitter.com/sLNTvHZqRN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2021

Oh, and before deciding whether Brennan is believable…

And Brennan citing Biden’s decades spent in the swamp as a tremendous asset at times like these is straight up laughable.

They really just straight up decided to go all in on being propagandists now. #BidenPutinSummit https://t.co/tKivIn2zhj — Yaffee (@MichaelYaffee) June 16, 2021

Is this an SNL skit:) — Rob (@piratedwight) June 16, 2021

Thanks for the laugh — Ms. American Pie (@doreenctaylor) June 16, 2021

I have second hand embarrassment. Cringe. — Frustrated Voter (@FrustratedVote4) June 16, 2021

pure propaganda…really bad stupid propaganda. https://t.co/2f8XLUJFAk — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) June 16, 2021

Brennan only has credibility with his CNN fan club. https://t.co/BJmiP76blD — Cindy Merritt❤️🇺🇸 (@merrittva) June 16, 2021

Obama’s former defense secretary Robert Gates said in his memoir that Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Biden isn’t “deeply educated” on anything. 🤨 https://t.co/hRT5uya6DN — SheilaW (@SheLa9876) June 16, 2021

The lib media and “analysts” like Brennan are so shameless.

