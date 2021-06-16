https://hannity.com/media-room/so-sorry-biden-apologizes-after-exploding-on-reporter-says-he-was-simply-being-a-wise-guy/

*UPDATE*

President Biden publicly apologized to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Wednesday after he scolded the reporter during a press briefing; asking her “what the hell?” and suggesting she “shouldn’t be in this business.”

“I owe my last questioner an apology,” Biden said to reporters on the tarmac in Geneva. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave.”

“To be a good reporter you have to be negative at life,” Biden continued. “You are the brightest people in the country but it makes no sense for me to negotiate with you.”

“I apologize for having been short,” he concluded.

“Look, to be a good reporter, you’ve gotta be negative. You’ve gotta have a negative view of life, it seems to me … I apologize for having been short” — Biden on Kaitlan Collins’s question and his response to it pic.twitter.com/2mHvKkPz7X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

Kaitlan Collins accepts Joe Biden’s apology on the air – noting that he didn’t have to do that, but adds that “it was not necessary” as she was just doing her job. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

President Biden snapped at reporters after his hours-long meeting with Vladimir Putin Wednesday in Switzerland, asking one journalist “what the hell, what do you do all the time??”

“Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” asked a reporter with CNN.

“I’m not confident I’m going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said….let’s get it straight….” fired-back the President.

“I’m not confident of anything, I’m just stating the facts,” concluded Biden. “If you don’t understand that you’re in the wrong business.”

Watch the fiery exchange above.

