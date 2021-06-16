http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/c5dCL0jEOCA/biden-putin-meeting-geneva-summit-b1866846.html

Biden apologises to reporter for being ‘short’ after snapping during press conference

US president Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands after arriving for arrived for a crucial summit in Geneva on Wednesday. Mr Biden said it was “always better to meet face to face”, while Mr Putin said he hoped for a “productive” meeting.

Nuclear stability, cybersecurity and possible prisoner exchanges were on the agenda for the summit, with both sides playing down expectations about how much is likely to be agreed.

The Russian side said the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny is one area where Mr Putin wouldn’t engage.

Mr Biden has previously called Mr Putin a “killer” and an “autocrat”. But in a softening of the rhetoric in the run-up to the summit, he described his Russian counterpart as “a worthy adversary”.

Show latest update 1623871205 ‘No threats’: What have we learned from Biden and Putin’s Geneva summit Joe Biden’s first face-to-face meeting as president with Vladimir Putin was hotly anticipated amid deeply strained relations between their two countries. After about four hours of talks at the Villa La Grange, a historic lakeside villa in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr Putin admitted that the current US president was “very different from President Trump”. Mr Putin said after the two leaders met that there had been “no hostility” between the two, and Mr Biden later added that he had made “no threats” towards his counterpart. Graeme Massie 16 June 2021 20:20 1623870778 Biden complains about reporters’ negative questions before boarding flight to Washington Mr Biden complained to reporters about their negative questions before boarding Air Force One to head back to Washington. “Look, to be a good reporter, you’ve gotta be negative. You’ve gotta have a negative view of life, it seems to me,” Mr Biden said on the airport runway in Geneva after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “You never ask a positive question,” he added. “The thing that always amazes me about the questions… is that if you were in my position would you say ‘well I don’t think anything is going to happen, it’s going to be really rough’ – You guarantee nothing happens,” Mr Biden said. “There’s a value to being realistic and putting on an optimistic front,” he added. Biden apologises to reporter for being ‘short’ after snapping during press conference Gustaf.Kilander 16 June 2021 20:12 1623869688 ‘What are you so afraid of?’ ABC correspondent challenges Putin on why his opponents end up dead or in jail Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked to defend his handling of political adversaries by a US journalist on Wednesday following the joint summit with Joe Biden. Rachel Scott, a congressional correspondent for ABC News, asked Putin “what are you so afraid of?” regarding his opposition to protests in Moscow and the persecution of Alexei Navalny, who is currently in prison. Ms Scott referred to Navalny’s group, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Mr Putin described as calling for “mass disorder” in Russia. Clara Hill 16 June 2021 19:54 1623868956 Biden sorry for being ‘wiseguy’ after snapping at CNN reporter Mr Biden apologized for being a “wise-guy” after snapping at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after she and other reporters questioned the president about how the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin could have been successful if Mr Putin didn’t give any ground on the issues discussed. “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business,” Mr Biden snapped as he was leaving the press conference. Ms Collins later defended the line of questioning. “I think the question is justified because… Putin [came] out of that press conference doing essentially all of the things that he has been criticized for by western democracies.” Gustaf Kilander 16 June 2021 19:42 1623867681 Biden says Putin defending cracking down on protesters in Russia by invoking Capitol insurrection is a ‘ridiculous comparison’ Mr Biden said Mr Putin’s comments defending his crackdown on protesters in Russia by invoking the Capitol insurrection was a “ridiculous comparison”. “It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer and be held accountable, than it is for objecting and marching on the capital and saying ‘you are not allowing me to speak freely’… they’re very different,” he added. Gustaf Kilander 16 June 2021 19:21 1623867230 Biden and Putin issues joint statement on ‘strategic stability’ Mr Biden and Mr Putin issued a joint statement on “strategic stability” after their summit in Geneva, Switzerland. “We, President of the United States of America Joseph R. Biden and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, note the United States and Russia have demonstrated that, even in periods of tension, they are able to make progress on our shared goals of ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war,” the statement said. “The recent extension of the New START Treaty exemplifies our commitment to nuclear arms control. Today, we reaffirm the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. “Consistent with these goals, the United States and Russia will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust. “Through this Dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the statement concluded. US President Joe Biden answers questions of journalists at a press conference after the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. Gustaf.Kilander 16 June 2021 19:13 1623866821 Biden gets annoyed with reporter: ‘If you don’t understand… you’re in the wrong business’ As Mr Biden was leaving his press conference in Geneva after his summit with Russian President Joe Biden, he got annoyed with a reporter who asked how the summit could have been successful if Mr Putin gave no ground on the issues discussed. “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business,” Mr Biden told Kaitlan Collins of CNN. He later apologized for being a “wise-guy”. Mr Biden said he didn’t think the Russian president “is interested in changing” how Russia functions. He added that the country had a “brief shining moment” of democracy after the leadership of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, but that “it failed”. Gustaf Kilander 16 June 2021 19:07 1623866286 Biden challenges Putin on human rights, democracy and cyber hacking at Geneva summit President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he challenged Russia’s president on human rights including the detention of Alexei Navalny as well as cyber crime committed by Russian-based actors at their summit in Geneva. Speaking at a news conference after the summit on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Biden called for a “stable and predictable” relationship between the two Cold War superpowers while warning that there would be consequences for violating international norms. “I made it clear to President Putin that we will continue to raise cases of fundamental human rights, because that’s who we are,” Mr Biden said on Wednesday. John Bowden 16 June 2021 18:58 1623866192 Biden says ‘we have significant cyber capability’ when asked about Russian attacks When President Biden was asked about Russian cyberattacks against the US and vital parts of its infrastructure, he said he “pointed out” to Mr Putin that the US has “significant cyber capability, and he knows it”. Mr Biden added that Mr Putin “doesn’t know exactly what it is, but it’s significant”. “If, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond,” the US President said. Gustaf Kilander 16 June 2021 18:56 1623866168 ‘There were no threats’: Biden says meeting with Putin was ‘somewhat colloquial’ US President said “things were somewhat colloquial” during the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There were no threats,” he added. “What is going to happen next?” Mr Biden said. “We’re going to be able to look back, look ahead, and three to six months and say, did the things we agreed to sit down and work out, did it work? Are we closer to major strategic stability talks and progress? That’s going to be the test.” Gustaf.Kilander 16 June 2021 18:56

