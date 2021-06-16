https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/special-surprises-coming-corey-lewandowski-weighs-trumps-future-political-plans-audio/

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski weighed in on the Trump’s future political plans this week during an interview with Rose Unplugged 1320 AM WJAS.

Lewandowski said he is 100% focused on taking back the House, retiring Nancy Pelosi and making sure Schumer is no longer the leader of the Senate in 2022.

“We’ve got a couple of special surprises coming,” Lewandowski said when asked if Trump is planning on launching a 2024 run for the White House.

AUDIO:

