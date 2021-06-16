https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/exclusive-state-prison-employee-blows-whistle-all-visitors-all-inmates-must-be-jabbed/

Stew received an email from an anonymous New Mexico Corrections employee detailing forced vaccinations, forced solitary confinements and more under the guise of COVID restrictions.

Read The Whistleblower Email

I am a 17 year veteran with the New Mexico Corrections Department and I am writing you to get information out about the Constitutional Rights of Inmates and their families being violated by my facility. I will need to have my anonymity protected. Going to a reporter will cost me my career. I am willing to provide you with any documentation necessary for you to vet me as a contact within NMCD.

I swore an oath to protect people’s Constitutional Rights, including those remanded to my custody by the state. I have attached a memo from Captain Victor Aldaz of WNMCF that is the basis of my issue. I’ll break it down some for you.

This memorandum, which was approved by Warden Jessica Vigil-Richards outlines the process for Inmates and their families to resume limited visitation since Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham is loosening her restrictions. I’ll touch on some key points within the memo.

1. Only FULLY VACCINATED inmates are eligible for visitation. (As outlined in the memo, this isn’t traditional visitation but rather non-contact with the parties sitting in a secure booth and talking via telephone.)

2. Visitors are required to scan and email their COVID-19 vaccination card to the visitation coordinator. (Violating HIPAA at the very least. The only information we’ve ever asked of visitors before was if they required disability accommodations.)

3. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours is required.

4. Visitors must pass a temperature screening upon entry.

Under definitions at the bottom it describes how anyone not meeting these criteria REGARDLESS of age are not considered fully vaccinated.

The way it reads to me is if a child wants to see their parent the child has to get the poison jab first, regardless of age. This is insane overreach. I don’t have a bleeding heart for my inmates but I am sworn to uphold the United States Constitution. I came to you because our local media has a severely liberal bias and I feel that this warrants national attention because if it’s happening in Grants New Mexico I can guarantee it’s happening elsewhere. I can mail you an original copy of the memo if you need it.

I ask once again that my identity be protected as this will cause me to lose my job and livelihood. Thank you and God Bless you!

Download and view the NMCD vaccine memo

Contact:

Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham

Nevada Department of Corrections

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

