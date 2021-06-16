https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-rules-catholic-agency-decline-work-possible-same-sex-couple?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday the city of Philadelphia violated a Catholic Foster Care Agency’s First Amendment rights when it froze the group’s contract for refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents. The agency believes that marriage should be between a man and a woman, according to CNN.