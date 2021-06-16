https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/texas-gov-greg-abbott-signs-bill-prohibiting-government-closing-places-worship/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law prohibiting the government from closing places of worship.

Abbott signed HB1239 into law on Tuesday, saying that “the First Amendment right to freedom of religion shall never be infringed.”

“I just signed a law that prohibits any government agency or public official from issuing an order that closes places of worship,” Abbott tweeted. “The First Amendment right to freedom of religion shall never be infringed.”

The bill bans “any elected or appointed officer, employee, or agent of the state” from closing a “building or grounds where religious activities are conducted.”

Fox News reports that Texas state Rep. Scott Sanford, who filed the bill, said “churches provide essential spiritual, mental and physical support in a time of crisis.”

“Closing churches not only eliminated these critical ministries and services, but it violated their religious freedom, guaranteed by our laws and Constitution,” he added.

