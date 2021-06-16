https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thats-a-lot-of-spiders/

Posted by Kane on June 16, 2021 8:30 pm

Blankets of cobwebs are covering the Australian countryside in what has been dubbed a “spider apocalypse” as the country battles a biblical mouse plague. Thick blankets of spider webs have been pictured stretched across the Gippsland region amid heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Victoria.

