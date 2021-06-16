https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thats-a-lot-of-spiders/
Blankets of cobwebs are covering the Australian countryside in what has been dubbed a “spider apocalypse” as the country battles a biblical mouse plague. Thick blankets of spider webs have been pictured stretched across the Gippsland region amid heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Victoria.
SPIDER INVASION: Thousands of spiders and their webs have blanketed bushland in Australia’s state of Victoria, after heavy rain and flooding hit the region. pic.twitter.com/bEHcy6oeDw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 16, 2021