I wrote here about my organization’s 17-stop tour of Minnesota, educating parents and others about Critical Race Theory and the left-wing takeover of our public schools. At a few stops, our far-left teachers’ union planted a handful of its members in the audience, but they didn’t cause any serious problems, mostly because the audiences have been so large and enthusiastic that they were lost in the crowd.

Last night in Moorhead, however, a group of extremists showed up, determined to disrupt our event. While they comprised no more than ten percent of the crowd, they tried to take over the meeting and eventually got violent, to the point where police had to be called. One woman was led away in handcuffs. The altercation was the lead story in today’s Fargo Forum: “Woman arrested following scuffle after tensions flare during critical race theory conference in Moorhead.”

This quote from one of the perpetrators pretty much says it all:

Vanessa Renee Clark, 35, an activist and organizer with the Red River People Over Profits Initiative, was put in handcuffs after she and an elderly man briefly scuffled. “I got arrested for ripping off an All Lives Matter button,” Clark said. “I’m good.”

A local television station also covered the event, and our Facebook livestream of the meeting is embedded in their story if you want to see the madness for yourself.

But the Left wasn’t done yet. Black Lives Matter and the Duluth chapter of the NAACP went after the country club in Duluth that was slated to host our event there tomorrow with, among other things, a Facebook campaign. The club caved under the pressure. We found another venue, a Holiday Inn, but they gave in too, within a matter of hours after the far Left began applying pressure.

We put out this press release about our battle against the racism and intolerance of Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter and the Left generally:

As I said in the press release, we will not be deterred by childish conduct on the part of left-wingers. We will reschedule the Duluth event as soon as we find a venue with the courage to host it in the face of hostility from a tiny minority.

Meanwhile, our tour continues with stops in Thief River Falls and Bemidji today and Hibbing tomorrow. We will host four events in the Twin Cities metro area beginning on June 28.

