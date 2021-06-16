https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/16/the-putin-biden-has-only-just-started-and-we-have-our-first-clarification-from-the-white-house/

President Joe Biden was asked at the beginning of today’s summit if he trusts Vladimir Putin and he reportedly “nodded affirmatively”:

That version of events is even in the print pool report of what went down:

Biden looked the journo right in the eye, even:

But White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is pushing back on those reports, saying Biden “was very clearly not responding to any one question, but nodding in acknowledgment to the press generally”:

It’s going to be a long day.

