The Biden-Putin summit just started today and the White House has already started issuing clarifications and spinning news reports.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, who is the president of Earth 2 America, obviously is still carrying a grudge for what happened in Earth 1 America in 2016:

Did that accusation of Trump going easy on Putin really come from Hillary “reset button” Clinton?

And there will certainly be more to come, and “journalists” who interview her will most likely NOT mention the notorious reset button.

