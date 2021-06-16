https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/think-shes-still-hurt-from-losing-hillary-clinton-trips-over-a-reset-button-trying-to-drag-trump-into-her-biden-putin-analysis/

The Biden-Putin summit just started today and the White House has already started issuing clarifications and spinning news reports.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, who is the president of Earth 2 America, obviously is still carrying a grudge for what happened in Earth 1 America in 2016:

Of course @HillaryClinton took the Biden-Putin Summit as an opportunity to praise Biden and trash Trump. Think she’s still hurt from losing in 2016? pic.twitter.com/z8Pdyh9Mf3 — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 16, 2021

Did that accusation of Trump going easy on Putin really come from Hillary “reset button” Clinton?

still laugh my ass off every time i see that picture of hillary clinton giving sergey larvov that silly reset button — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) June 16, 2021

Biden forgot Hillary’s giant reset button — WarHammer (@Wozniak1) June 16, 2021

I can’t wait for “reset button” Hillary to give her hot takes pic.twitter.com/nnj5Lk6SBh — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) June 15, 2021

And there will certainly be more to come, and “journalists” who interview her will most likely NOT mention the notorious reset button.

