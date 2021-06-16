https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-why-they-hate-matt-gaetz/
Gaetz sent a letter to Christopher Wray demanding to know to what extent the federal government may have infiltrated conservative groups in the lead up to and on the day of January 6th.
Tucker had the story last night…
BREAKING: Congressman Matt Gaetz calls on FBI Director Christopher Wray to fully disclose the role and involvement of FBI operatives during the January 6th Capitol riot.
