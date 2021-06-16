https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/06/16/tom-cotton-finishes-dick-durbin-after-he-stupidly-compares-ending-filibuster-to-storming-normandy-beaches-n397782
About The Author
Related Posts
Detroit Police Chief and Potential Candidate for MI Gov Speaks out on Police Reform Movement
May 25, 2021
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 83: The 'Border Rush, Bad Trip, and PRO Act for Actors' Edition
April 9, 2021
Parents Don't Really Like Critical Race Theory, Which Could Be Very Bad News For Democrats
May 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy