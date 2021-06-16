https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-announces-first-post-presidential-rally-in-support-of-congressional-candidate

Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be holding his first post-presidential rally a few days before he heads to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00PM EDT,” Trump’s Save America PAC said in a statement. “This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration.”

The statement noted that the rally was being held to support Max Miller, who Trump has endorsed in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District race.

“Miller, the former Trump aide mounting a primary challenge to Ohio Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, raised more than $500,000 in approximately the first month of his campaign,” Fox News reported on April 1. “Miller announced his campaign against Gonzalez after the incumbent joined 10 other Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump” over the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

