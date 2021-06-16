https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-lives-rent-free-in-joes-head-24-7/
TRUMP LIVES RENT FREE IN BIDEN’S MUSH BRAIN pic.twitter.com/WJ6PJE0Y76
— Spencer Neale (@spencer_neale) June 16, 2021
Biden almost refers to President Putin as President Trump.
When the time came for questions Biden was given “a list” of reporters he’s allowed to call on.
PRES. BIDEN: “I’ll take your questions and as usual folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m gonna call on.” pic.twitter.com/TxXap256i1
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 16, 2021
PRES. BIDEN: “With your permission I’m gonna take my coat off. This sun is hot.”pic.twitter.com/h6CLJHNY4i
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 16, 2021